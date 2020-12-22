Sharaqpuri submits conditional resignation to speaker

LAHORE: PML-N rebel MPA Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri has tendered his conditional resignation to the Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi Monday. The resignation sent by Jalil Sharaqpuri stated that if the entire panel resigns, his resignation may also be accepted. Jalil Sharaqpuri has stated if the members of NA-120, PP-127, PP-128 and PP-139 resign, then his resignation should be accepted. The rebel MPA has said if MNA Rana Tanveer, MPA Pir Ashraf Rasool and MPA Abdul Rauf resign by December 31, then resignations of all of us should also be accepted.

We have a panel of four, we voted for each other. I offer joint resignation, he concluded.