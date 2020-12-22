PML-N Senator Kalsoom Parveen dies of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Kalsoom Parveen has died while battling against the COVID-19 on early Monday morning. According to the Senate Secretariat, the lawmaker breathed her last at a private hospital in Islamabad due to coronavirus-related infections. Kalsoom Parveen had been put on a ventilator after her condition deteriorated earlier this month. Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in his condolence message paid tribute to the late Senator for her democratic, parliamentary, political and social services. He also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the Senator and prayed for the departed soul. Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan also expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise. In a message, he said: “Devastated to learn of our colleague Senator from PML-N, Kulsoom Parveen Sehba’s passing. May Allah rest her soul in peace & give her family, friends enough strength to cope with this huge loss.” Faisal said that she was a pleasant, straight forward and very charming personality, adding “we will miss her.”