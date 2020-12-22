HED invites applications for principals’ posts

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has invited applications from faculty members of public sector colleges for 12 posts of principals.

Six of these colleges (three male and three female) are from Lahore District, including Government Fatima Jinnah College for Women, Chuna Mandi, Government Degree College for Women, Manga Mandi, Government Degree College for Women, Mustafa Abad, Government College of Commerce, Allama Iqbal Town, Government College of Commerce, Kot Lakhpat and Government College of Commerce, Baghbanpura while rest of the six colleges are each from District Sialkot, Gujranwala, Bhakkar, DG Khan and two from Sheikhupura District.

Only Assistant Professors/ Associate Professors/ Professors/ Senior Instructors/ Chief Instructors and Sr Chief Instructors (Male/Female) working in the public sector colleges are eligible to apply for the posts. In Commerce Colleges, only teachers from the Commerce Colleges are eligible to apply. The last date to submit applications is 28 December, 2020.