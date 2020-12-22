45 outlaws including seven POs held

Islamabad:Islamabad Police on Monday arrested 45 outlaws including seven proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered mobile phones, narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a police team comprising police officials of Shalimar and Karachi company police stations arrested three accused Mansoor, Tallah and Naseem Khan and recovered 700 gram hashish and one gram cocaine from their possession.

Kohsar police arrested two accused Nawaz and Shakaz and recovered stolen mobile phones from their possession.

Banigala police arrested an accused Shoaib and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Ramana police arrested an accused Qamer Iqbal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Tarnol police arrested Sultan Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested an accused Muhammad Ul Hassan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sihala police arrested three accused Hassan Imtaiz, Arbab, Ashiq and recovered 232 gram hashish and two 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Lohibher Police team raided at a ‘Sheesha’ Center in Bahria town (Phase-IV) and nabbed 25 persons.Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed seven proclaimed offenders.