ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division on Monday assured there were currently no plans for gas load shedding anywhere in the country for domestic, commercial or industrial sectors, but admitted to bottlenecks caused by severe cold wave.

Power Division spokesperson said that there were isolated complaints of pressure drops, especially in tail-ends of the lines, which were being attended to by the gas utilities. “Both gas utilities are striving to maintain the gas supply to 10 million consumers across the country. However, the illegal use of gas compressors has led to low gas pressure problems in some areas, which is being curbed by the companies,” the official added.

The city gate loads in the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) system increased nine percent in one week, as severe winter set in. Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) was facing a similar increase in pressure drops in parts of Karachi and Quetta. In reference to a press report, the official said that one LNG cargo, which was scheduled to arrive on December 18 was delayed at the loading port, and was now scheduled to arrive today (Monday). Once the cargo arrives, system pressure would improve, allowing Sui companies to further enhance the supplies. The spokesperson requested public to use gas responsibly, and report any domestic consumers using compressors as an illegal act, which was another major reason for pressure drops.

PD clarification

The Division also slammed the targeting of two officers of the Petroleum Division in the media in view of the Petrol Commission report, and called it character assassination of both officers.Dr Shafi Ur Rehman Afridi, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group was posted by Establishment Division as Director-General (BS-20) on a deputation basis. “He is not a veterinarian, rather he is an MBBS doctor and qualified for his CSS exam 20 years ago,” the division said.Imran Ali Abro, Research Officer, is an employee of Interstate Gas Company, one of the companies under the Petroleum Ministry, and was seconded to the ministry seven years ago. He has been performing this role in such capacity. The matter is still sub-judice and the report would also be reviewed by a sub-committee of the Cabinet. Therefore, the narration of misleading information should be avoided.