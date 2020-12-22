Navalny tricked FSB agent

MOSCOW: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny claimed on Monday he had tricked a security agent into admitting the FSB domestic intelligence agency sought to kill him this summer and placed poison into his underwear.

In a bombshell blog post the Kremlin critic said he called a man called Konstantin Kudryavtsev, claiming he was a chemical weapons expert with the Federal Security Service. "I called my killer. He confessed everything," Navalny said on Twitter.

Navalny said he disguised his phone number and presented himself as an aide to Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev, explaning he needed information for an official report on the attempted poisoning.