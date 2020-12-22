US says will ‘react’ if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani’s killing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Washington is "prepared to react" if Tehran launches an attack to mark the first anniversary of the killing of powerful Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the head of US forces in the Middle East warned on Sunday.
"We are prepared to defend ourselves, our friends and partners in the region, and we’re prepared to react if necessary," General Kenneth McKenzie, who heads the US Central Command (Centcom), told journalists.