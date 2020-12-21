Pervez Khattak says opposition’s demand for PM’s resignation unconstitutional

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Sunday the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was making undemocratic and unconstitutional demands by seeking resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“If the parties which are part of the PDM are so strong, they should bring a no-trust move against the prime minister in the parliament,” he said while speaking at two functions arranged at Badrashi and Kattikhel areas of the Nowshera district.

Several workers of the Awami National Party headed by Muhammad Arshad Khan, Musaddiq Khan and Mumtaz Khan joined the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the occasion. The defence minister and Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Imran Khattak welcomed the new entrants to the ruling party and presented them the party’s caps.

Pervez Khattak came down hard on the PDM and said he did not know whose agenda the opposition alliance was furthering by launching the series of protests. Elaborating on his statement, he said the PDM leaders claimed on the one hand that they would not resort to any unconstitutional act, but on the other wanted the ouster of the PTI government. He said the PDM leadership should bear in mind that the prime minister sees no threat from them. “The PDM parties will never be able to fulfil their wish of sending the PTI government packing,” he said with confidence.

The defence minister said the PTI government would complete its term in office till 2023 and the January 31 deadline would lapse as well. He alleged that the PDM had launched a tirade against the armed forces and judiciary, alleging there was an agenda behind all this.

Pervez Khattak flayed the opposition’s PDM ongoing protest rallies in various parts of the country and insisted that these parties were endangering the lives of the people by exposing them to coronavirus as the second wave of the viral infection was more severe than the first one. He believed that the people had rejected the PDM politics by not turning up in good numbers at the rallies staged in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore.

The defence minister accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader, Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman, Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam head, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman of practising politics for power.

Pervez Khattak thanked the people of his hometown for reposing confidence in him and other members of his family by electing them to the legislature and thus providing them opportunities to serve them.