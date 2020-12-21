Country facing challenges due to rulers’ incompetence, says Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam said on Sunday that the country was facing challenges on international fronts and internal insecurity due to the wrong policies of the government.

“The PTI was voted to power on the slogan of change, but it has pushed the country towards instability and people are now waiting for a messiah to steer it out of crisis,” he said while talking to the newsmen. He said the worst economic situation, unemployment, price-hike and unprecedented rise in the prices of edibles had made life miserable for people.

He condemned the police baton-charge of teachers at Banigala and said it showed how Prime Minister Imran Khan respected builders of the nation. He said the prime minister had said in the past that he would resign if people protested against him.

Amir Muqam said instead of repeating the mantra of NRO, Imran Khan should face the public and answer the questions of teachers that how the education system could be put on track. Imran Khan should honour his promise of creating 10 million jobs and stop rendering people jobless, he added. He said people wanted to get rid of the ‘fascist’ government that was the reason they were looking to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to send the rulers packing.

The PTI government should step down so that people of the country could heave a sigh of relief, he stated.

Meanwhile, addressing as chief guest at a function in connection with Christmas, he said the Christian community had played a great role in the Pakistan Movement.

He added that the members of the Christian community were working hard for the development of the country.