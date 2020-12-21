JUI leader says PTI govt backing ‘thieves’

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is backing the thieves who embezzled national wealth by creating sugar and wheat crises in the country.

“This government has turned a blind eye to the advisors and ministers who looted the nation’s wealth by creating a shortage of sugar and wheat in the country,” he told reporters at the residence of former senator Hidayatuallh Shah here on Sunday.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) believed in democracy and has always struggled peacefully to get rid of the PTI government but the former was creating a confrontation-like situation in a bid to sabotage this movement.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan is the only authority to decide when the Senate election should be held, either through a show of hand or secret ballot but the government is crossing all its limits to foil PDM’s protest drive,” the Maulana added.

He said the PTI government was involved in the character assassination of his party, chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman ever since he brought all the opposition parties on a platform against it and launched a successful protest campaign.

The JUI leader said time was not far-off when PDM’s ongoing protest drive would meet success and the nation would get rid of the present government which he alleged was corrupt.