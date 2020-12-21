Shoaib requests COAS to help him set up Hanif Mohammad academy

KARACHI: Former Pakistan batsman Shoaib Mohammad has appealed to Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa to help him get a decent venue for the launch of an academy in his illustrious father’s name.

In a statement on his father’s 86th birthday (Hanif Mohammad was born in Junagadh on December 21, 1934), he said he expected the Army chief to do something in this respect as he “is a big cricket fan and a great admirer of my father and our family.

“It was a cherished dream and desire of Little Master late Hanif Mohammad to establish a cricket academy for the future generations of cricketers who could learn the art of batting, the proper techniques, skills and ethics of the gentleman’s game and serve Pakistan in the best possible manner,” he said.

Shoaib said that it has been more than three years that he has been making efforts for the academy. “I would also request and appeal to Chief Minster Sindh Murad Ali Shah and other respected officials to kindly help me fulfil my father’s dream and arrange for a decent plot in Karachi for the Hanif Mohammad Cricket Academy,” he said.

“This country has given me and my family a lot of respect, name and fame and I feel it is time for me to give something back to Pakistan. As famous philosopher Aristotle once said, ‘Without giving, man has no legacy. Rarely does a man have the opportunity to live his dream and then give back and share his passion through contributions to the future generations of his country.’

“I have that opportunity and cherish it greatly,” said Shoaib.

He recalled how the entire cricketing world mourned Hanif Mohammad’s death in 2016 and paid lofty tributes to him which was a matter of pride for not just his family but the entire country. “Even the national flag of Great Britain was at half mast on the day of my father’s passing away which was a huge honour for our family as well as for Pakistan,” he said.

Shoaib went on to add: “I strongly feel that those people whose feats and achievements brought tremendous recognition and respect to Pakistan must be honoured in the highest manner and should never be forgotten. And by the grace of God my father’s and my family’s achievements in the game are second to none.

“I take immense pride to be the scion of the greatest cricketing family in the history of the game which produced no less than five Test cricketers.

“I sincerely hope that my plea for a cricket ground dedicated to my father’s name will be met with a favourable response Inshallah and all our well-wishers and fans will pray for an early launch of a model cricket academy in late Hanif Mohammad’s name in Karachi,” said Shoaib.