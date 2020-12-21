Sepa issues show-cause notice to battery-making company

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa), while taking serious view of the adverse environmental practices of a manufacturer of batteries in the Keamari district, has issued it with an environmental protection order (EPO) and summoned its management for a personal hearing at the environmental watchdog’s office.

A Sepa official said on Saturday that following directives from adviser on law and environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Sepa conducted surprise inspections at various industrial units in the SITE area, where its monitoring team identified improper storage, usage of hazardous materials and environmentally unfriendly operations of a battery and sulphuric acid plant of a company.

During the inspection, it was also observed that its manufacturing units took insufficient measures to control the release of toxic emissions and factory effluents, which were causing health and safety threats to the public and bringing about environmental degradation as well.

Sepa Director General Naeem Ahmed Mughal, acting under Section 21 of the SEP Act-2014, summoned the factory management to attend a hearing to explain their position about their reported environmental violations and to ensure their compliance with the environmental laws.

Meanwhile, the Sepa DG issued an environmental protection order under the relevant section of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act-2014 and sought a compliance report within 15 days.

Moreover, the director general said Sepa would keep taking across-the-board action against violators of environmental laws and would not tolerate any violation of the Sepa Act-2014. Naeem Mughal also directed the incharge of newly established District Keamari to conduct random visits and take legal actions against violators under his jurisdiction.