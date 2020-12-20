close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
December 20, 2020

Five dead in Khyber accident

National

BARA: Five persons, including four women, were killed and 16 others injured when a passenger van plunged into a ravine in the boundary area between Khyber and Orakzai districts on Saturday, local and official sources said.

The couch was carrying passengers from Tirah to Bara and when it reached Chappari area, the driver lost control over the steering.

Soon after the incident, the locals and a Rescue 1122 team reached the place and retrieved the bodies and those injured.

The wounded people were shifted to Dogra Hospital in Bara while the bodies were handed over to the bereaved families.

Those injured included Saib Rehman, Sajjad, Attaullah, Ajmeer, Zeenatullah, Muhammad Umar, Mustafa Khan, Niaz Bahadur, Khitab Jan, Nasrat Bibi, Nageen Khan, Javed Khan, Said Umar, and Sarwar Khan.

