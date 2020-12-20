‘PTI govt has failed to bring about change’

LAKKI MARWAT: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) provincial head Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) rulers had miserably failed to bring about the promised change.

He was speaking at a daylong social media training at the public library here.

The social media youth activists of JI hailing from Hangu, Bannu, Miranshah, Karak, Kohat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan attended the event. JI district Ameer Azizullah Marwat and

other provincial youth leadership were also present on the occasion.

He urged the youth to utilise social media for the cause of Muslim Ummah.

He said that they should convey the message of Islam to non-Muslims through the Facebook and Twitter.

Mushtaq Ahmad said that corruption was rampant, citing the case of IPP where the enquiry commission reported that Rs1000 billion had been misappropriated.

He said that the sugar mafia earned Rs400 billion profit and the petroleum commission also reported that artificial shortage was created to make millions of billions.

He said the people were being oppressed economically while well-off people were living luxurious life. “We have launched the drive to send this government packing,” he added.

Regarding the rights of south districts, JI leader said that this belt was rich in natural resources which could cater to the needs of the whole country if utilized properly.

He said that gas and uranium were being extracted from the southern districts but no royalties were being given.

“The target killing has become a common practice but the government is silent over this issue,” he said.