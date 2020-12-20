360 cops pass out in South Waziristan

WANA: Three hundred and sixty police personnel passed out after completion of their training at Manzai Fort in Wana in South Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

The passed out personnel were earlier recruited as Khassadars and Levies and later integrated into regular police force after all the tribal areas were merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Khassadars were imparted training by the Frontier Corps (FC), a paramilitary wing of the army, at Manzai Fort in South Waziristan.

Inspector General FC (South) Major General Umar Bashir was the chief guest while Regional Police Officer, Dera Ismail Khan Yaseen Farooq, Deputy Commissioner, South Waziristan, Khalid Iqbal Khattak, Deputy Commissioner, Tank, Kabir Afridi, District Police Officer, Tank, Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmad, Sector Commander Brig. Naiknam Baig, Commandant Gomal Scouts Colonel Mazhar and others attended the passing out ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Maj-Gen Umar Bashir said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police rendered unprecedented sacrifices during the war against terror to maintain law and order in the province.

Congratulating the cops on completion of the training, he said that it was a historic day as the trained policemen would join law-enforcers to maintain law and order in the region.

He urged the cops to perform duty with utmost professionalism.

Later, the chief guest gave away prizes and commendation certificates to the personnel for their outstanding performance during the training.

It is pertinent to mention here that FC South was designated to establish a police force in the Southern region which empowered the levies and khasadars with basic police training at Angoor Adda, Wana, DIKhan and Tank.

For more than 90 days, this force was given extensive training to use the latest weapons, maintaining law and order and to counter potential terrorist ambushes.

It was learnt that the FC South has facilitated establishing a number of police stations at various locations in South Waziristan.