Strict checks

Following a rise in coronavirus cases, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) took a timely decision and closed all education institutions. All schools, colleges and universities were asked to conduct online classes. Even though many universities have been following the government’s orders, some universities have allowed various departments to hold on-campus classes. This wouldn’t have been an issue had the teachers conducting the classes been following SOPs. Since both teachers and students are flouting SOPs, on-campus classes, in this regard, are putting their lives in danger.

Also, some madrassahs are also violating the government’s orders. The authorities need to keep a check on all education institutions.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi