Reality bites

I am a disabled person. I visit a National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branch every month to collect my mother's pension. I have observed that the attitude of the bank’s employees is often quite rude. The other thing that I have noticed is that the people with disabilities also have to wait in long queues. A few days back, we celebrated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with great enthusiasm. But in practice, we do not help them. It is important to mention what our founder advised to government employees. In one of his speeches, Quaid-e-Azam directed government employees to rise above their political or sectarian affiliations and perform their duties as servants of the people. In this way, their position in the eyes of the people would be elevated.

In today’s Pakistan, government employees don’t talk with the people politely. These employees should change their behaviour and try to be more respectful towards customers.

Zafar Ullah Khan

Nowshera