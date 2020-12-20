12 in race for Islamabad mayor seat

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan Saturday released a revised list of 12 candidates for the election of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad’s mayor seat.

The ‘appellate authority’ set up for the election of the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad mayor has reinstated the nomination papers of one of the four candidates rejected by the Returning Officer, M. Sajid Abbasi.

However, rejection of the remaining three candidates’ papers i.e. Rafat Javed, Khurram Bakhtiar, and Mohammad Rafique, by the returning officer has been upheld. Following this phase, Returning Officer Naeem Ahmed has released a revised list of nominated 12 valid candidates.

They include former chief minister Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan, Syed Zaheer Ahmad Shah, Malik Amir Ali, Shiraz Kayani, Rifat Azeem, Wasim Sana Malik, Malik Sajid Mahmood, M. Sajid Abbasi, Pir Adil Shah, Azhar Mahmood, Ahmed Khan and Sajid Mahmood Malik.

Of these 12 candidates, seven belong to PML-N, three to PTI and one is an independent candidate.

According to the schedule, the last date for withdrawal of candidates is Monday, December 21, while on December 22, 2020, the final candidates will be allotted election symbols. Polling will be held on December 28.