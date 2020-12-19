Youth festivals inquiry: LHC issues notices to FIA on Rana Mashhood’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday issued notices to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other respondents on a petition, filed by former deputy speaker and minister for sports and youth affairs Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, challenging an inquiry by the agency into the Punjab youth festivals, organised by the PML-N government.

Advocate Rana Asadullah Khan appeared on behalf of his elder brother and stated before the court the corruption allegations being probed by the FIA had already been investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

He said initiation of an inquiry by the FIA was illegal and void and liable to be set aside.He also questioned the jurisdiction of the FIA to initiate the impugned inquiry as the matter was related to the provincial department.

The counsel alleged that the FIA inquiry was part of the government’s vindictive actions against the opposition since 24 criminal cases had been registered against the PML-N leadership including the petitioner within the period of two weeks.

He asked the court to summon details from the ACE about the allegations and declare the FIA inquiry a violation of Article 13 of the Constitution as NAB had already investigated the matter and filed a reference.Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad heard the arguments and sought replies from the FIA and ACE by Jan 5.