LHC suspends income tax recovery notice to Sharifs

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended the operation of an income tax recovery notice of Rs 24 million sent to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills of Sharifs and directed the commissioner, Appeals, Inland Revenue, to decide the pending appeal in 30

days.

The counsel for the sugar mills submitted that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had sent the income tax recovery notice to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills amounting to Rs 24 million without any legal justification.

He said an appeal against the FBR notice was still pending before the tribunal, which should be expedited to provide relief to the petitioner.After hearing preliminary arguments, Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza issued a stay order and sought reply from the FBR.