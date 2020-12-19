Shahbaz Gill says Nadeem Babar won debate with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: In a war of words on Twitter, Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Friday taunted the PML-N leadership and said SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar has won the first round of debate with former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in debate on the LNG issue.

He termed Nadeem Babar a thorough professional who has exposed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He said the reply of Shahid Khaqan would be according to the PML-N’s culture of falsehood and drama.

He further taunted the PML-N by saying in another tweet that the ‘same person’ advised Shahid Khaqan to go to Kamran Khan’s show, who had advised Ishaq Dar to go to ‘Hard Talk’ show of BBC.

In response, former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail said in a series of tweets that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi politely and logically asked Nadeem Babar why new LNG terminals weren’t built or why pipeline wasn’t laid. “Nadeem sb doesn’t answer that. He talks about our gas contracts, which were the cheapest at the time. His LNG is the most expenses in Asia in 6 years,” he said.

Miftah said Nadeem Babar asks the “previous finance minister” why GIDC was used in budget and not used for pipeline. “1) LNG is ring fenced and GIDC, which is paid for by users of domestic gas, cannot be used for LNG pipeline. 2) GIDC money is accounted for. The fed govt can pay GIDC now if it wants,” he said.

“Nadeem Babar claims Qatar contract was wrong (be)cause the ENI contract was cheaper after 10 months. But he buys LNG cheaper or more expensive month to month. India bought LNG a month after our Qatar contract at higher price than Pak,” he explained.

Miftah said Shahid Abbasi has answered all questions, but Nadeem Babar refused to answer why pipeline wasn’t laid or terminals weren’t set up. “This govt can’t buy 6 cargoes a month. Imagine if we hadn’t bought 8 long term cargoes what would have happened. 75% LNG globally sold on long term,” he said, adding that the PML-N’s long term contract with Qatar was for 13.37 percent. He said the PTI just bought gas from Qatar petroleum at 17.35 percent.

He said Nadeem Babar is taking credit for oil price becoming cheaper. “Incredible. When Brent is lower, of course oil or gas will be cheaper. But of course, it’s the percentage of Brent that matters. If the international price of oil is cheaper should PTI get credit?” he asked.