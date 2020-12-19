SCCI, TEVTA to join hands for gemstone sector promotion

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TEVTA-KP) will formulate a joint committee to build the capacity of skilled industrial workers and promote investment in the gemstone sector.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of the delegation of SCCI led by its president Sherbaz Bilour, Senior Vice President Mansoor Elahi and Vice President Junaid Altaf with TEVTA-KP Managing Director Sajjad Ali Shah on Friday.

It was agreed that a Memorandum of Understanding and a joint committee will be constituted to arrange a special training programme for industrial skilled workers, training of cutting and polishing in gems as well as promote investment in the gems sector.

Sherbaz Bilour stressed the need for capacity-building of industrial workers on modern lines. He added that TEVTA-KP has played a pivotal role in this regard.

The SCCI chief proposed that SCCI and TEVTA KP should sign a joint agreement, besides a body comprising members from the chamber, officials concerned for development skills of industrial workers and other relevant sectors.

He stressed the need for making joint efforts and taking steps for promoting investment in the gems sector and strengthening liaison between the chamber and relevant government institutions.

TEVTA KP MD Sajjad Shah agreed to proposals by the SCCI delegation and assured that the recommendations would be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that an agreement would be signed to ensure implementation of proposals and ideas of the business community.

Sajjad Shah also assured that the TEVTA KP would fully facilitate the business community.

Sherbaz Bilour thanked the TEVTA MD for the assurance to practical materializing the proposals by the SCCI.