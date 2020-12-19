Four uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs15.220 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 18th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by P&D Board Chairman Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included construction of South Punjab Secretariat and GOR in Multan and Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs6.675 billion, establishment of teaching hospital (Shaikh Zayed-II), Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs6.963 billion, development of national parks, wetlands, eco-tourism sites, Safari Parks etc at the cost of Rs610.643 million and Punjab Energy Efficiency & Conservation Programme (PEECP) at the cost of Rs963.772 million.