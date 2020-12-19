Three kids among four injured in fire

LAHORE:Three children among four persons were injured in an incident of fire in a house in Gulshan-e-Ravi on Friday.

According to details, the fire broke out in a house in Block-D2 of Gulshan-e-Ravi where the victims had turned a gas heater on. All of a sudden, fire broke out that engulfed the valuables in the house where three children and their guardian received minor burn injuries.

Fire-fighters reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The children have been identified as Khadija 06, Hasnain 02 and Zikriya 03.Meanwhile,valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a shoe factory in Badami Bagh Chaudhry Colony near Bangali graveyard on Friday.

The fire reportedly erupted due to short-circuit. Nearby people called the rescue teams which extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident. Six gamblers held: At least six alleged gamblers were arrested by Nawan Kot police on Friday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Babar, Karamat, Hameed, Momin, Azeem and Nadeem. They would allegedly use Chinese video games for gambling purpose. Police also recovered the devices as well stake money worth thousands of rupees from their possession. A case has been registered against them. Police said furthers investigations are going on.