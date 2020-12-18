close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2020

Security, administrative measures for Benazir’s death anniversary chalked out

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2020

SUKKUR: The Divisional Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Saleem Raza Khohro held a meeting with the heads of different departments of Larkana Division at Gharhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to discuss security and administrative measures for 13th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on December 27th.

The divisional commissioner directed the DIGP Larkana to prepare a foolproof security plan, besides directing the Special Branch to install walk-through gates, CCTV cameras to prevent any untoward incident. A control room will also be set up inside the mausoleum to monitor the event. The police were also directed to make adequate arrangements for traffic and parking areas. The DC, municipal commissioners and SPCO were directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply and cleanliness. He also directed the officials of National Highways Authority and Roads Department to immediately complete development and repair work on various roads in Larkana division.

Latest News

More From Pakistan