Security, administrative measures for Benazir’s death anniversary chalked out

SUKKUR: The Divisional Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Saleem Raza Khohro held a meeting with the heads of different departments of Larkana Division at Gharhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to discuss security and administrative measures for 13th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on December 27th.

The divisional commissioner directed the DIGP Larkana to prepare a foolproof security plan, besides directing the Special Branch to install walk-through gates, CCTV cameras to prevent any untoward incident. A control room will also be set up inside the mausoleum to monitor the event. The police were also directed to make adequate arrangements for traffic and parking areas. The DC, municipal commissioners and SPCO were directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply and cleanliness. He also directed the officials of National Highways Authority and Roads Department to immediately complete development and repair work on various roads in Larkana division.