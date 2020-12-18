SC allows refiling plea against appointment of judges to Sindh judiciary

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday observed that the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) was the only forum to deal with matters related to complaints of misconduct filed against judges of the superior judiciary.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the Supreme Court had no substitute for any complaint against a judge of the superior court but the only forum was the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to deal with such complaints.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, heard a constitutional petition regarding appointments to the Sindh High Court as well as staff, civil judges and additional district judges to lower judiciary of Sindh from 2017 till today.

The court allowed the petitioner to file an amended petition with a memo of parties as well furnishing additional documents. Ghulam Sarwar Khan had filed a petition in the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution making Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, its Registrar, province of Sindh as well as the Federation of Pakistan through the Ministry of Law as respondents.