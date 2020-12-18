close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2020

Murder case registered after one and half years

Our Correspondent
December 18, 2020

KASUR: Theh Sheikham police Thursday registered a murder case of a married woman after one and a half years. Sabir had lodged a case in the police station stating that accused Shafique, the husband of his daughter Asia Bibi, his brother Aamir and other relatives administered poison to his daughter in Mouza Kalawala on July 6, 2019. When contacted, SHO Ali Akbar said the grave of the victim would be exhumed and her postmortem would be conducted.

