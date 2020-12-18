TDCP to promote eco-based tourism in Punjab

LAHORE: Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) and an NGO have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote eco-based tourism in Punjab. Managing Director of TDCP Tanvir Jabbar and Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP) President Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana signed on behalf of their respective organisation. STFP has been working in various areas of Pakistan to promote eco-tourism. The NGO in collaboration with USAID worked for safety of endangered blind Dolphin in Indus River. The TDCP managing director said that under this MoU, tourist points would be made more eco-friendly. STFP will train TDCP staff to develop eco-based tourism.