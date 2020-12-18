NAB launches inquiry against powerful Sindh bureaucrat

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau has initiated an inquiry against a powerful bureaucrat of the Sindh government and former head of the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Muhammad Rafiq Qureshi.

Rafiq Qureshi’s name was also included in the infamous ‘fake bank accounts’ case probed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against 172 top politicians, bureaucrats and bankers.

In a recent development, the NAB Karachi has approached different Revenue Officers, including the deputy commissioners of Karachi’s East, South and Malir districts, to get details of the properties of Muhammad Rafiq Qureshi and his five close family members, including wife, two daughters and a son.

In an official letter written to the ROs, it was directed to them by the NAB authorities to check their record and provide details of properties, including purchased or sold by Rafiq Qureshi or any of his family members to Additional Director NAB Karachi Dr Aamir Shahid, head of Combined Investigation Team, on Dec 23, 2020, as the inquiry against Qureshi was under process in the NAB Karachi under the Accountability Ordinance, 1999.