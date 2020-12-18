3-day gender responsive leadership and communication skills workshop held

PESHAWAR: Cowater International, a Canadian-funded organisation, in collaboration with the Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, organised a three-day workshop on Gender Responsive Leadership, Management and Communication Skills for senior administrative officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a hotel.

Officers from Departments of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Planning and Development (P&D), Information Department and from commission on status of women participated in the workshop.

Prof Dr Nazir Hussain, Dean of Social Sciences, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad was chief guest of the inaugural session. Cowater team leader Shabina Gulzar while highlighting the purpose of the workshop, informed that the Women Empowerment and Political Participation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Project (WEPP-KP) was a 3-5 years programme.

“The programme is being implemented by Cowater International and has jointly been designed with the Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women,” she added. The prime purpose of this project is to increase the political empowerment of women particularly the young and marginalised women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, she said, adding that the project was fully aligned with the key national and provincial policies and programmes.

Zuhra Luqman, Gender Advisor of the organisation and Dr Sarfaraz of QAU spoke about the current training procedure and topics in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nazir Hussain appreciated the initiative of Cowater International and said, “Our religion Islam was the most enlightened and progressive religion of the world which guaranteed the rights of each and every individual.”