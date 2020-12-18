Three injured in accident in Raiwind

LAHORE:Three people were injured in a road accident on Raiwind Road here on Thursday. They were injured when a flying coach and a Mazda collided with each other near Bahria Orchard. As a result, Aneza Mansha, 19, Zubaida Tanveer, 35 and Parveen Talib, 45 were injured. They were shifted to THQ Raiwind.

ROBBERS ARRESTED: Three suspected robbers involved in injuring a citizen on resistance during robbery have been caught red handed by Dolphin Squad. Four suspected robbers were busy looting a citizen near Wapda complex Kot Lakhpat. The victim offered resistance on which the suspects opened firing at victim Irfan. He received a bullet injury. A citizen called police on helpline 15. A Dolphin Squad team responded to the call. Dolphin squad officials chased and intercepted them. Police reportedly surrounded them and arrested three of them.

Meanwhile, a suspect involved in display of illegal weapons has been arrested by Gujjarpura police. The arrested suspect has been identified as Junaid Aslam. The suspect had uploaded pictures with the weapons on social media. Police recovered a handgun, multiple bullets from his custody. A case has been registered. Meanwhile, at least six suspects involved in aerial firing were arrested by Hanjarwal police. The arrested suspects have been identified as Arsalan, Nasir, Arshad, Adnan, Arfan and Sharafat. Police recovered two automatic rifles and four pistols from their custody. Moreover, eight suspected gamblers were arrested by Lohari Gate police.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Naem, Ehsan, Rizwan, Adnan, Tariq, Ali Arshad, Zain and Imran. Police recovered stakes-money, mobile-phones and other valuables from their custody.