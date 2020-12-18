Call to check inflation, stop privatisation

LAHORE:Hundreds of electricity workers under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA took out a procession here Thursday. Carrying national flags and banners, they demanded the government check ever-increasing prices of essential commodities, including petrol, diesel and kerosene oil.

They demanded raise in wages and pension of the workers employed in industrial, commercial and other sectors. They demanded the government recruit new staff against posts lying vacant for years and bring the contract staff working for years on permanent basis.

The procession was led by Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary of the union. Rana Shakoor, Muzaffar Mateen, Osama Tariq, Liaqat Ali, Malik Zahoor, Naveed Dogar, Nosher Khan and other representatives of the union accompanied him. They demanded the government stop the proposed privatisation of national electricity thermal power houses and other national public utilities. Their productivity should be raised instead. They demanded the government and all political parties adopt national plan of action to tackle rising prices.