Maryam pays homage to martyrs of APS carnage

LAHORE: Remembering the martyrs of Army Public School (APS), PML-N Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that this day of martyrdom of APS children refreshes the deep wounds on our hearts every year.

“As a mother, I can understand the grief of the mothers of the innocent children, who were martyred. This is the day of renewal of the nation's firm resolve against terrorists and terrorism,” she said. She further said that the heartbreaking tragedy of APS took place on this day and terrorists snatched our flowers, our future from us, which we will not forget.

She said the nation avenged the blood of its children with the help of the armed forces and all civil security agencies under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, who lashed out at the terrorists and restored peace.

Maryam Nawaz said that the entire nation had taken a national decision to eradicate terrorism. “May Allah Almighty grant the affected families, especially the parents of the martyred children, the courage and strength to bear this trauma,” she maintained.

Meanwhile, in a Twitter message, she said that 49 years ago today Quaid-e-Azam's Pakistan was divided because a dictator refused to recognize the mandate of the people and violated the vote. Contrary to the recommendations of the Hamoodur Rehman Commission, the dignity of the vote is still being violated but now this will not happen.