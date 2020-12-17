PDM will not quit the assemblies, says Ejaz Qadri

SUKKUR: Maulana Muhammad Sarwat Ejaz Qadri, chief of the Sunni Tehreek, visited Gharhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on Wednesday where he along with a delegation laid a floral wrath on the graves of former prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and ZA Bhutto.

Talking to the media, he said Sindh is the soil of sufis, saints, martyrs, friendly and hospitable people. Qadri said he holds former prime minister ZA Bhutto in due reverence for giving the country a unanimous Constitution and legislating the Khatam-e-Nubuwat. The Sunni Tehreek leader said he believes that Bhutto’s killing was a judicial murder and it was difficult to have a visionary democrat like him.

Qadri said that in the prevailing situation, the political leadership needs to unite to safeguard the country’s integrity and sovereignty. It is the prime duty of all to turn the country into a welfare state, he said and asked the PDM leadership to postpone their public rallies in larger public interest due to the prevailing pandemic. He said Pakistan is passing through a severe economic crisis which has increased inflation and creating difficulties for the common man. Qadri said the political leadership must make united efforts to pull the country out of crisis as enemies were busy conspiring to damage Pakistan. To a question, he said the opposition alliance PDM will not resign from the assemblies and it is just a political ploy.

Maulana Noor Ahmad Qasimi, Maulana Tayyab Qadri, Jawad Qadri, Ali Nawaz Qasimi and others accompanied the party leader. Qadri held meetings with party office bearers in Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur to reorganize the party ahead of the local bodies elections.