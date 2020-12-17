Reforms in Senate polls a welcome sign: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to bring reforms in the Senate elections is a welcome step.

Senior Minister said that the "show of hands" would not only eliminate horse trading complaints but also strengthen the Senate and enhance the prestige of the institution representing the four provinces.

In his tweet, Abdul Aleem Khan said there was a need for all political parties to support electoral reforms by consensus and not to adopt a policy of mere opposition for the sake of opposition.

He said that strengthening the democratic process was common responsibility of all the political parties and the PTI was fulfilling its promise to improve the country's system already. Senior Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to get every sector of the country on the right track.

He said that instead of thinking of political benefits the prime minister wanted to strengthen the national institutions. He said the government's recommendations on Senate elections would improve the system of democracy in the country and give political parties the right of due representation.

Abdul Aleem Khan vowed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country would continue its journey towards betterment and in the next two and a half years, rapid reforms would come to the fore in every sector.