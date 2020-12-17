UK ready to discuss Nawaz’s extradition but no deportation

LONDON: British Home Secretary Priti Patel has written to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on accountability Shahzad Akbar pointing out that the UK government is subject to international law in the case of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently residing in London and who the Pakistani government wants to be sent back from the British capital.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, according to a trusted source, has confirmed that the British government would give Pakistan’s extradition request full attention under the provisions of the UK law if a formal request is received.

At the same time, the Home Secretary, has stressed that the UK is subject to international law and cannot go against the established legal principles.

The source said that Pakistan has asked for the deportation of Nawaz Sharif in a letter sent via the British High Commission but a formal extradition request has not been filed. The Home Secretary’s letter to Pakistan means that the UK will not consider deporting Nawaz Sharif, acting on the deportation request made by Pakistan.

On Tuesday a credible source here confirmed that the British Home Secretary had replied to Shahzad Akbar’s letter of October in which the Pakistan minister had told the Home Secretary that she was “duty bound” to deport Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

A top Pakistan government functionary, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the UK Home Secretary’s letter has been received. He said the Home Secretary, through her letter, has assured the Pakistani government that “full weightage” will be given to Pakistan’s request if such a request is filed. The source said Pakistan would decide what are the best options available to get Nawaz Sharif extradited. The UK Home Office source said that normally an extradition request is officially confirmed when the target is arrested and put in detention.

Nawaz Sharif had arrived in London in November 2019 on medical grounds on permission from PM Imran Khan’s cabinet. The Islamabad High Court has declared him an absconder for not appearing before the court. Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked relevant authorities with bringing back the PML-N supreme leader at any cost. Nawaz Sharif has said that confessions by the late accountability judge Arshed Malik that he was blackmailed to convict the former premier have validated his claim he was hounded out of power unfairly.

Despite The News’ multiple attempts to contact Shahzad Akbar, he was not available to comment.