Gold prices up Rs750/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs750/tola to Rs 111,750/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs643 to Rs95,808, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates increased $20 to $1,864/ounce.

Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market, it said.

Similarly, silver rates also increased Rs50 to Rs1,250/tola. Price of 10 grams silver rose Rs42.87 to Rs1,071.67, it added.