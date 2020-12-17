Matric, Inter boards get new chairmen

The Sindh universities and boards department on Wednesday appointed Prof Dr Saeeduddin as the chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK). Meanwhile, Syed Sharaf Ali Shah assumed charge of the chairman of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK).

A notification issued by the department read that on the recommendation of the search committee and with the approval of the CM, who is the controlling authority of the educational boards, Sharaf was appointed as the BSEK chairman under the Sindh Board Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance 1972.

The notification read that the interim contract of Prof Dr Saeeduddin as the matric board chairman had been withdrawn after the appointment of the new chairman. However, another notification issued by the department read that Prof Dr Saeeduddin had been appointed as the chairman of the intermediate board.