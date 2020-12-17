Starting Friday, Karachi may get week-long cold spell

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for the next few days in Karachi, especially on Friday and Saturday, saying that the minimum temperature may fall to as low as 7 or 8 degrees Celsius.

“A cold spell has gripped the entire country these days following westerly disturbances that caused rain and snowfall in the upper parts of the country,” said Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorological officer for Sindh, on Wednesday.

“Under the influence of this cold spell, the minimum temperature dropped to 11°C the last two nights and it is expected to drop to single digit in the coming days.” According to PMD officials in Karachi, the minimum temperature of 11°C was recorded in the city on Tuesday night, while the maximum temperature of 22.2°C was recorded on Wednesday.

Sarfaraz said the cold spell in the city may last until December 24, adding that the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 9°C and 11°C on most days, except this Friday and Saturday, when cold, dry and windy conditions can bring down the temperature in the single digit.

The cold spell has arrived in the city after low temperature was recorded in multiple cities across Balochistan. On Tuesday, minus 11 degrees was reported in Kalat and in the coastal areas of Balochustan such as Gwadar, temperature was recorded at 12 degrees. Sibi’s temperature was recorded at five degrees, whereas, Nok Kandi was at three degrees. According to the PMD, cold winds are expected to blow in Balochistan and they will continue to affect Karachi’s weather.