‘Punjab takes over disease surveillance, response units’

LAHORE:Punjab has formally taken over the Disease Surveillance and Response Units in all 36 districts of the province set up with support of the federal government and the USAID. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid made the formal announcement here on Wednesday in a video link meeting wherein the formal handing over of the units took place.

Present in the meeting were Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan, Ms Julie from USAID, Health Ministers of all provinces, officials of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and key stakeholders. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan and Ms Julie elaborated the utility of the Disease, Surveillance and Response Units.

The Health Minister said, “I am extremely grateful to the federal government and the USAID on setting up of these units in all 36 districts of the province. The Disease Surveillance and Response Units shall be extremely helpful in battling the second wave of the Corona Pandemic. These units shall be pivotal for precise data collection from all districts. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department shall be responsible for the monitoring of the centers. The Disease Surveillance and Response Units shall provide necessary support to implement the Integrated Programme for Communicable Disease Control. As many as 493 Health Managers of Rapid Response teams have been imparted training on COVID-19 so far. The capacity of the Command and Control Centre to monitor the Corona Pandemic shall be enhanced with USAID support. More training shall be provided to our professionals on Infection Prevention and Control. The trainings of the District Health Authority staff shall be conducted also very soon. I reiterate my gratitude to the federal government and the USAID for supporting the provincial health department.”

She said that all resources were being mobilised to control the second wave of the Corona Pandemic. The morale of our health professionals was very high in the wake of the Pandemic, she said and appealed to people to take precautionary measures to control the pandemic. She emphasised that people must avoid large public gatherings.

APP adds: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that 16th December tragedy reminded to pledge commitment to spread education and knowledge instead of extremism.

In a statement issued to remember the martyrs of APS tragedy, she said that education was priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. She said that even after so many years, terrorists were being condemned whereas children and teachers were being remembered with respect and admiration everywhere.

She said the nation would always remember the children and teachers who lost their lives that day to a ghastly terrorist attack. She said these children and teachers would always be etched on the memory of the nation and terrorists could never defeat the courage of this nation. She said that the sacrifices of martyrs shall not go in vain they would remain in nation’s memories forever.