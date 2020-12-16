Sri Lanka envoy meets COAS Bajwa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The high commissioner of Sri Lanka, Vice Admiral (retd) Mohan Wijewickramacalled on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Tuesday.
Matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion during the meeting. The high commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and progress made in fight against terrorism.