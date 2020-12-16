Quetta temperature dips to minus 9 degrees Celsius

ISLAMABAD: Quetta froze on Tuesday after the temperature in the city dropped to minus 9 degrees Celsius.

Multiple cities across Balochistan have been gripped in cold ever since December started. On Tuesday, minus 11 degrees was reported in Kalat. In the coastal areas of province such as Gwadar, temperature was recorded at 12 degrees. Sibi’s temperature was recorded at five degrees, whereas Nok Kandi was at three degrees. According to the PMD, cold winds are expected to blow in the province.

After Balochistan’s temperature dropped, Karachi became chilly as well. The city’s temperatures will take a dip as a low as 10 degrees by Friday, the Met Department said. On Tuesday, the temperature was 11 degrees.