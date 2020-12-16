The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held its last jalsa in Lahore. The 11-party alliance remained adamant that it will launch a long march to Islamabad to oust what it calls the “selected government” of Imran Khan. However, the PTI-led government has clearly said that it is not going anywhere. Both clashing narratives have created an atmosphere of uncertainty and instability across the country. The people are already worried about how this situation will end.

Long marches, protests and sit-ins are not going to address any problem of the people. A rapid increase in the cases of Covid-19 has already aggravated the miseries of the people. It is being feared that the political unrest in the country will even worsen the situation. Both the opposition and the government must sit together and hold negotiations for the sake of the people. Otherwise, it is feared that things may get out of control.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur