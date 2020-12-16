Farmers Day on 18th

ISLAMABAD: The second Pakistan Farmers Day, titled “Salam Kissan, Sarsabz Pakistan” will be celebrated on December 18 all over the country to recognise the massive contribution of farmers to the economy, employment and food security, a statement said on Tuesday.

Fatima Fertiliser is the moving force behind annual celebration of “Farmers Day” in an effort to help the farming community with higher crop yields and a better lifestyle.

The first Farmers Day was celebrated on the same date last year and was recognised by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet as a major contribution to farmers’ causes in Pakistan. Prime Minister tweet December 18th, 2019 read, “On Kissan Day I want to reiterate our commitment to facilitating our small farmers in increasing their yields, getting fair prices for their crops & improving market access. We are also ensuring their access to Sehat Health Cards & to educational scholarships through Ehsaas prog.”

As part of this year’s Farmers Day, a number of events have been arranged under the supervision of Fatima Fertilizer, comprising events with the government dignitaries, diplomats, agriculturists and members of farmers’ community. The Farmers Day aims to highlights measures to increase contribution of agriculture to GDP, increase yields of major crops, increase use of fertiliser, modern technology, seeds, etc, to give relief to the farmers by reducing the cost of inputs and improve the overall state and wellbeing of the rural community.