252-kanal land reclaimed

On the directives of Provincial Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat, Punjab Cooperatives Liquidation Board has taken major action against the land grabbing mafia and recovered 252 kanals of state land worth billions of rupees from illegal occupants in Lahore and Murree. The provincial minister said that in the recent operation, 200 kanals of valuable land has been recovered on Thokar Niaz Beg which was illegally occupied even before the establishment of the liquidation board. In the second operation, illegal possession of 35 kanals prime land in Mouza Kachha Lahore and in the third operation 17 kanals of land at Cart Road Murree, Rawalpindi district has been relinquished.