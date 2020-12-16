close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

252-kanal land reclaimed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 16, 2020

On the directives of Provincial Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat, Punjab Cooperatives Liquidation Board has taken major action against the land grabbing mafia and recovered 252 kanals of state land worth billions of rupees from illegal occupants in Lahore and Murree. The provincial minister said that in the recent operation, 200 kanals of valuable land has been recovered on Thokar Niaz Beg which was illegally occupied even before the establishment of the liquidation board. In the second operation, illegal possession of 35 kanals prime land in Mouza Kachha Lahore and in the third operation 17 kanals of land at Cart Road Murree, Rawalpindi district has been relinquished.

Latest News

More From Lahore