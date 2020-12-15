New VC introduces steps to improve UET image

PESHAWAR: New vice-chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar Monday took charge of the office, which he has already served for a three-year term, and introduced steps to be followed to improve the image of the

On the day one of his three-year new term, Dr Iftikhar chaired a meeting of deans of faculties and heads of departments. Prof. Dr Akhtar Naeem Khan, Dean, Faculty of Civil Engineering, Prof. Dr Amjad Ullah, Dean, Faculty Electrical Engineering, Prof. Dr Siraj-ul-Islam, Dean, Faculty of Architecture and Allied Sciences, Prof Dr Misbah Ullah, Treasurer, Prof. Dr Sahar Noor, Provost, Prof. Dr Hamidullah, Director Undergraduate Studies, Prof. Dr Rawid Khan, Director Postgraduate Studies, Haroon Khan, Registrar, Head of teaching departments, coordinators for remote campuses and senior administrative officials attended the meeting.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr Qaisar Ali welcomed the new vice-chancellor on assuming the charge of the office. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iftikhar Hussain stressed the need to focus on three things to achieve UET Peshawar’s vision, including providing best teaching services to the students, ensuring that the university gets out of financial crisis and strictly follow austerity measures and improve image of the university at the national and international levels.

He requested the faculty and administration to work together within their domains. During the meeting, deans and senior officials raised issues to improve the administrative flow of work through capacity building and strengthening of different sections.

Prof. Dr Qaisar Ali suggested that regular meetings of deans, heads of admin and teaching departments with vice-chancellor to fill the gaps. Dr Iftikhar lauded the cooperation assured by the deans of different faculties, dead of departments, coordinators for satellite campuses, faculty and administration.