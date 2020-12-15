Petrol price may increase from 16th

ISLAMABAD: Petrol prices in the country are expected to increase from December 16, sources informed Geo News on Monday. Sources said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), in this regard, had sent a summary to the Finance Division. The price of petrol is expected to rise by Rs5.5 perlitre; however, the Finance Division will make a final decision after Prime Minister Imran Khan's approval. Last month, the government did not change the petrol prices for the month of December "in its endeavor to provide maximum relief to the public".