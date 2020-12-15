Killer of Mardan trader arrested

MARDAN: Police on Monday arrested the accused in the murder case of a trader, a senior official said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference, District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan said that on December 8, a trader, Obaid Khan, of Par Hoti, went missing soon after he closed his shop in the evening.

The relatives got registered a report at the Par Hoti Police Station. On December 9, the police recovered his dead body from fields in the limits of Jabbar Police Station.The senior official said a police party headed by Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mohammad Ayaz Khan and including by DSP Adnan Azam was constituted to trace the murderer (s).

He added that the police arrested one Adnan Khan, who confessed during investigation that he had committed the murder.“The accused is an auto-rickshaw driver and was working with the deceased trader at his shop. He confessed that he killed the trader when he demanded an immediate return of Rs3,86,500 which he had borrowed from him,” the official said.