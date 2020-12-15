Development, rehabilitation of Peshawar city top priority of govt: CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday said the development and rehabilitation of the provincial capital was top priority of the government.

He said the government was utilizing all available resources to restore the beauty of Peshawar city under the comprehensive revival plan, adding that measures were being taken to address the traffic issues, expand the roads within the city, reduce the environmental pollution and restore the past beauty.

The CM while talking to MNA from Peshawar city Shaukat Ali here at CM Secretariat said that under citizen empowerment project the water supply lines were being changed, solid waste management system being introduced, sewerage treatment plant was being constructed and works on construction of family parks has been started.

He said that in order to reduce the traffic load within the city, the government has started shifting the general bus terminals outside the city and work was underway on construction of various bus stands in different areas of the provincial capital.

The two sides discussed the public welfare projects and restoration of historic beauty of Peshawar city and expressed resolve to overcome the longstanding issues of the local people on priority basis.