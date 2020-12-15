‘PDM’s flop show exposes looters’

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said on Monday that people of Lahore showed responsible attitude by rejecting the opposition parties' rally which posed threat to their health due to risk of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, he said Lahorites showed least interest to join the ill-advised event organised by many a time tested politicians. He said that Sunday's "flop show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)" further exposed the faces of plunderers.

However, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed invited political workers of the opposition to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding that they must break free from hereditary based politics.